Ethiopia Takes a Major Step to Prevent Mother-to-Child Transmission of Hepatitis B Virus With Birth Dose Vaccine Introduction

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia has launched the national introduction of the Hepatitis B Birth Dose (HepB BD) vaccine, marking a major step in strengthening newborn immunization and combating the transmission of Hepatitis B virus. This initiative is being implemented with the technical and financial support of the World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and other immunization partners.Hepatitis B remains a significant public health challenge in Ethiopia. Mother-to-child transmission is responsible for a large share of chronic infections, with global evidence showing that up to 90% of infants infected at birth develop lifelong diseases. Timely administration of the birth dose vaccine ideally within 24 hours of birth is proven to be one of the most effective strategies to prevent lifelong infection and associated complications. Countries that have adopted the vaccine have recorded sharp declines in childhood infection rates, reinforcing its central role in elimination strategies.

Ethiopia rollout targets its annual live birth cohort of approximately 3.8 million newborns, with an initial goal of at least 80% national coverage.

In preparation for the rollout, a national-level Training of Trainers was conducted in Adama from 26-27 August 2025 with financial support from WHO. Over 100 Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) and Maternal and Child Health (MCH) officers were trained to lead the introduction across regions. Ministry of Health Ethiopia conducted the cascade trainings across subnational levels, with technical support from WHO, UNICEF and other partners to ensure timely vaccine delivery, cold-chain management, data reporting, and critical components of effective newborn immunization.

All EPI taskforces including WHO, UNICEF and other immunization partners in collaboration with Gavi have provided extensive technical assistance. Their support includes working with the Ministry of Health to prioritize the HepB BD vaccine within Ethiopia's national immunization agenda, producing evidence-based recommendations and coordinating pilot implementation in districts across three regions. These pilots enabled the identification of operational gaps and informed the design of a feasible national rollout.

Additionally, the Ministry of Health led the development of standardized normative documents, including training manuals to support service readiness and provided technical input for Ethiopia's vaccine funding application documents to Gavi.

The recent National level Readiness Assessment Tool (RAT) score of 97% reflects the country's readiness and commitment to successful implementation.

Dr. Dereje Duguma, State Minister of Health, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia emphasized in his keynote address that "What makes Hepatitis B so dangerous is that up to 90% of infants infected at birth may develop lifelong disease. The birth-dose vaccine is key to preventing this public health challenge. With its introduction, Ethiopia now offers 15 routine vaccines." Dr Dereje also emphasized that "This vaccine is very safe and passed all quality checks and every parent and the community must ensure every child is reached!"

"The introduction of the Hepatitis B birth dose vaccine in Ethiopia marks a critical milestone in our collective efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B. WHO is proud to support this initiative, which will protect newborns from a preventable disease and contribute to healthier futures for Ethiopian families," said Dr. Kasolo, Francis Chisaka, WHO Representative to Ethiopia.

"The introduction of the Hepatitis B Birth Dose vaccine into Ethiopia's routine immunization marks a transformative moment for child health in the country. This life-saving intervention will help protect thousands of newborns from chronic Hepatitis B infection, especially in their most vulnerable first days of life. Gavi is proud to support Ethiopia's leadership and commitment to strengthening immunization systems and advancing health equity for every child, no matter where they are born," said Emmanuella Baguma, the Senior Country Manager for Ethiopia at Gavi.

Dr. Aboubacar Kampo, UNICEF Representative to Ethiopia, said, "every child deserves a healthy start in life. Administering the Hepatitis B birth dose within the first 24 hours is one of the most effective ways to prevent chronic infection and its devastating consequences. UNICEF is proud to work with Ethiopia to ensure this life-saving vaccine reaches every newborn."

WHO, UNICEF and Gavi remain committed to supporting Ethiopia throughout the rollout phase. This includes technical and financial support for the official launch, ongoing supervision, and a follow-up Post Introduction Evaluation to assess implementation status and identify areas for improvement.

This initiative marks a significant milestone in Ethiopia's journey toward eliminating Hepatitis B and safeguarding the health of future generations.

