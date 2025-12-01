Zimbabwe: Pathway School Prioritises Technology-Based Learning

Pathway Group of Schools has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening technology-based learning as it works in line with the government's new curriculum.

The pledge was made during the institution's prize-giving ceremony which also featured the unveiling of new school buses and interactive learning boards.

Acting head of Pathway Senior School, Joseph Marume, said the school would continue prioritising modern technologies so that learners remain competitive in an evolving global environment.

"We understand that the government alone cannot meet all the demands in education, so we have aligned ourselves with Education 5.0. We seek to support and complement the government's efforts by playing our part as private schools. We are guided by the principles and policies of the government. We follow these policies and are also striving to align ourselves with global best practices in education," Marume said.

He explained that the school's awards programme goes beyond academics as it also rewards those who excel in sport, drama, music and public speaking.

"We have invested a lot of money into sport hence we have one of the most magnificent sports complexes. This means we are committed to developing our students holistically," said Marume.

He added that Pathway offers a specialised curriculum that enables learners to pursue studies tailored to their future career interests.

Located in Chitungwiza, Pathway continues to position itself among the country's leading private learning institutions.

Pathway Junior School head, Hefa Chirisa also praised the strong academic performance of learners.

"Most of them are performing above average and we are pleased with the ZIMSEC Grade Seven results. Since 2015, we have achieved a 100% pass rate," she said.

Chirisa further applauded the heritage-based curriculum being championed at national level.

"As a school, we are doing a lot of projects to promote this curriculum. To meet 21st-century learning needs, the school has gone the extra mile by purchasing interactive boards, enabling learners to conduct their own research and stay informed. We are now talking about AI," Chirisa said.

Meanwhile, the school also showcased three newly acquired buses and several interactive boards.