Zimbabwe: Mhondoro Man Beaten to Death Over Donkey Theft Allegation

1 December 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations into two separate murder cases reported in Mhondoro and Harare including a fatal assault involving two 13-year-old boys.

In a statement, police said officers in Mhondoro are probing the death of Fred Chimera (57) who was allegedly attacked by two men on Friday at Chimera Village in Mubaira.

According to the ZRP, the suspects Admire Mudimu (35) and Bright Chinamaringa reportedly accused Chimera of stealing their donkeys before taking turns to assault him with open hands, a sjambok and logs.

Mudimu has since been arrested while Chinamaringa remains on the run.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating another murder case involving two teenage boys.

The incident occurred on the same day in Stoneridge Park where a 13-year-old boy died after being assaulted by another boy of the same age.

The altercation allegedly stemmed from an argument over sharing a packet of snacks.

The ZRP urged the public to exercise restraint and resolve disputes peacefully saying investigations in both cases are ongoing.\

