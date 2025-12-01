Africa: No, the Us Isn't Shutting Its Borders Entirely, As Tiktok Videos Claim

No, the US isn't shutting its borders entirely, as TikTok videos claim

IN SHORT: Some TikTok videos claim that under an executive order by president Donald Trump, the United States will "completely shut its borders" from 1 November 2025, denying entry even to visa-holders and legal residents. But there is no evidence to support this claim.

A video circulating on TikTok claims: "Breaking news: The US will completely shut its borders starting Nov 1 2025."

It alleges that president Donald Trump has signed an executive order enforcing the closure, with no one allowed in "with no exception", regardless of a traveller's legal status.

Another video makes similar claims, insisting that even people with valid passports, visas and lawful US residency will be turned away. It states that airports are overwhelmed, embassies are in chaos, and links the supposed shutdown to an unspecified national security threat.

Background and global context

The United States is a major destination for travellers, migrants, students and workers, including many from Kenya and other African countries. Data shows that thousands of Kenyans hold US visas or permanent residency, and many more regularly travel for business, education or family visits.

If the claim were true, the impact on African travellers would be significant. The claims of a suspected biological threat as the reason for the closure would also raise serious global concerns.

The video presents a picture of an unfolding international crisis. But is any of it true? We checked.

Claim is false

If the United States were really planning to shut its borders to everyone - including citizens, residents and valid visa holders - this would make headlines around the world. Such an unprecedented move would require formal announcements and would appear in official government statements.

But we found no such reports, documents or official notices confirming any such plan.

The video also claims the directive came from a new executive order signed by Trump. We did not find this order in the federal register, where the president's orders are posted.

The Trump administration has indeed introduced stricter immigration and travel measures in 2025. For example, on 6 June 2025, the White House announced restrictions affecting 19 countries for national security reasons, including a full entry ban for 12 and partial restrictions for seven others.

Similar rumours previously debunked

News reports later suggested that officials were considering adding 36 more countries to the list. However, these measures do not amount to a full border closure. People with valid visas, permanent residency or US citizenship can still enter the country.

While Trump's policies since he took office in January 2025 emphasise tighter immigration control, including increased border security and limits on asylum at the southern border, none of these equate to shutting its borders entirely.

The TikTok video also claims that airports are overwhelmed, embassies are in chaos and that a biological or political crisis is unfolding. But there is no credible evidence for any of this.

Similar rumours circulated earlier in the year, falsely claiming the US would close its borders on 1 July 2025, but fact-checkers also debunked these.

In short, the claim that the US will "completely shut its borders" from 1 November 2025 under an executive order by Trump is false. There is no official order, no supporting evidence and no reliable reporting to back it up.