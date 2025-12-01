Kenya: Ignore Viral Tiktok Videos in Kenya Claiming to Sell Hotpoint Appliances At Massive Discounts

Ignore viral TikTok videos in Kenya claiming to sell Hotpoint appliances at massive discounts

IN SHORT: A TikTok page posting unusually cheap appliances from the Hotpoint firm in Kenya, with flexible payment plans to boot, is not official. It has been flagged by Hotpoint as both fake and fraudulent.

Short videos posted on the TikTok account hotpointkenya showcase different household electronics, with captions that advertise low prices, small deposits, and enticing monthly instalment options.

Several of these clips have hundreds of thousands of views.

One pinned video advertises a Haier standing cooker at a cash price of KSh17,000 (US$130). It has over 53,000 views but only 32 comments.

Another lists a Haier cooker at KSh32,000 cash price, with a supposed flexible payment plan of a KSh10,000 deposit and KSh1,000 monthly for 24 months. It has more than 123,000 views but only 121 comments.

The TikTok page is filled with similar ads. It has over 27,000 followers and its posts consistently attract high view counts.

About Hotpoint Kenya

Hotpoint is a well-known electronics and home appliances supplier in Kenya. It operates official retail outlets and online platforms where it sells items such as TVs, refrigerators, cookers, washing machines and other household devices.

Hotpoint products are also available through authorised distributors and major retail chains.

The TikTok page whose videos are circulating online uses Hotpoint's name and claims to offer the company's products at drastically reduced prices with appealing deposit-and-instalment plans. But is the page genuine? We checked.

Ignore fake page

A review of the videos and prices offered raises several red flags. The products are advertised at prices far below the standard market rates in Kenya. Comparing the same models across established online stores reveals a significant gap, with some items listed at less than half their usual price.

For instance, the first and second cookers highlighted retail at much higher prices elsewhere. The payment plans are also suspiciously generous, with the total amount paid through instalments barely higher than the supposed cash price - something highly unusual for genuine retailers. The page further claims unusually extended warranties and does not provide a physical store location.

Engagement is another warning sign: the videos attract high view counts but very few comments, a common pattern in scam promotions.

Customers warned

Further checks confirm that the TikTok page is not official. Hotpoint Kenya's genuine TikTok account is @hotpoint.kenya.

Although this genuine page is unverified and has fewer followers than the fake one, it is the one linked on Hotpoint's official website and is listed across their verified social media platforms. The similarity in usernames appears intentional, as the fake page uses a nearly identical handle to mislead customers. It even copies the Hotpoint Black November logo, seen on the official pages.

Most importantly, the legit Hotpoint TikTok account has a pinned video with a flashing "Scam alert" sign, warning customers about the impersonator.

The post clarifies that the other page is fraudulent and that Hotpoint will never request personal information or payments via direct message. It further urges viewers to report fake pages.

Another post lists Hotpoint's genuine pages. The same warnings have been shared across Hotpoint's official social media channels. This direct confirmation from Hotpoint proves that the viral TikTok offers are not authentic. The flagged page is fake, impersonates the genuine brand, and is attempting to defraud users.