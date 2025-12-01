Algeria/Kenya: Starlets Keeper Confident Team Is Closing the Gap After Algeria Friendly

NAIROBI — Harambee Starlets goalkeeper Lilian Awuor believes they are fast closing the gap with top African sides despite falling short of victory in their friendly against Algeria on Sunday.

The Starlets, who lost 2-1 in the opening fixture on Wednesday before drawing 1-1 on Sunday, used the matches as part of their preparations for next year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking after the match, Awuor said the performance showed clear signs of progress and growing cohesion within the squad.

"We got chances but unfortunately did not get the results we wanted. Going forward we will correct our mistakes. We have seen our level and that of the opponent, and I can say with confidence we are almost at par," the Romania-based custodian said.

Awuor added that the team are steadily improving with every outing and the lessons from the two matches in Blida will shape their push toward WAFCON.

"It's just a matter of correcting our mistakes and keeping on improving. I know we will be more ready," she said.

Despite the mixed results, the Starlets' performances, led by the sharp attacking form of Mwanalima "Dogo" Adam, have provided cause for optimism within the camp.

With several months left before continental action, the technical bench is expected to fine-tune tactical discipline, finishing, and defensive communication, areas highlighted in the two test matches.

The friendlies against Algeria offered the clearest picture yet of where the team stands, competitive, ambitious, and edging closer to the elite level they must reach to compete and reach far at WAFCON 2026 in Morocco.