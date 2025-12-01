Liberia: LBA Adopts New Constitution, Approves $265k Budget

The Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) has adopted a new constitution and approved a US$265,000 budget for the upcoming season, marking the first major governance overhaul since Abraham Samukai assumed the association's presidency in 2023.

The policy congress, held Sunday in Paynesville, introduced sweeping reforms intended to modernize the administration of Liberian basketball. Delegates voted to limit the LBA presidency to two four-year terms, a measure supporters say will strengthen accountability and curb prolonged tenures. The new constitution also opens the second division to foreign players, a change expected to raise competition levels and attract new talent.

Additional amendments bar third-division teams from voting in elective congress sessions and require all third-division players to be under 18 -- steps officials say better align league structures with international standards and reinforce youth development pathways.

Budget Targets Infrastructure and Operations

The approved US$265,000 budget will fund renovations at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Gymnasium and the Sports Commission, referee payments, and administrative operations for the season. LBA officials said the investment is essential to improving aging facilities and ensuring the league runs smoothly.

Samukai welcomed the passage of both the constitution and the budget, calling the congress a turning point for the organization.

"The first constitution had too many things that were not in favor of basketball development," he said. "With the budget passage and new constitution, stakeholders should see this as a win for the association."

Low Attendance Highlights Engagement Challenges

Despite the major decisions, turnout at the congress was notably low. According to Secretary-General Calvin Diggs, fewer than 25 stakeholders attended, including representatives from women's basketball programs and third-division teams. Only two first-division clubs -- the suspended NPA Pythons and Spartacus -- were present.

Observers said the weak attendance underscored persistent challenges in stakeholder engagement. Officials had hoped for broader participation to strengthen confidence in the reforms, the first instituted under Samukai's leadership.

Still, many view the changes as an important step forward. The introduction of foreign players in the second division is widely seen as a progressive move, while the under-18 rule in the third division is expected to deepen grassroots development.

The new LBA season is scheduled to begin early next year, with officials promising improved facilities and stronger competition. Samukai urged clubs and stakeholders to support the reforms, calling them essential to the long-term growth of basketball in Liberia.