South Africa: Storm Warning As Hail and Flooding Threaten Families in Gauteng and KZN

Thunderstorms with hail, flooding and strong winds are expected in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as warnings are issued.

High fire danger is expected in the south western parts of Northern Cape and the western parts of Western Cape on the same day.

Severe storms are set to hit parts of South Africa on Monday, but many families are already dealing with the impact of Sunday night's hail.

On Sunday, 30 November 2025, a hailstorm hit parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West.

People in Pretoria, Kempton Park, Edenvale and Johannesburg were caught in sudden hail that damaged property and vehicles.

The storm also made traffic unbearable as cars struggled through blocked and slippery roads.

Middelburg in Mpumalanga was also hit, while Hartbeespoort and Brits in the North West faced the same harsh conditions.

The South African Weather Service says more severe thunderstorms are expected.

The storms could bring strong winds, hail and sudden flooding to Gauteng, the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga, south-western Limpopo, eastern Free State, parts of North West and north-western KwaZulu-Natal.

The warning follows Sunday's hail and lightning, which had already left many families shaken.

At the same time, the weather service says the south-western parts of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Western Cape face an extremely high fire danger on Monday.

Hot, dry and windy conditions could make fires spread very quickly.

People in all affected areas are urged to stay alert as the weather remains unpredictable.