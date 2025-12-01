Namibia: PDM Wants ECN to Speed Up Elections Results Process

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) says the lengthy process of releasing regional and local authority election results is unacceptable and that administrative systems need to be revamped.

In a statement issued on Monday in response to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe states that it urgently needs to strengthen its administrative capacity.

The shortage of ballot papers prior to the elections reflect gaps that must be addressed with seriousness and transparency.

These challenges, he says, point to weaknesses in planning, logistical coordination and verification procedures that cannot be repeated in future elections.

"We remain deeply concerned by the delays experienced in the announcement of results. It is unacceptable that in an election with one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent history - where less than 50% of eligible voters cast their ballots - it took four full days for the ECN to finalise and release all results," he says.

Such delays, Ngaringombe adds, undermine public confidence in the electoral process and weaken trust in democratic institutions.

He says the ECN must significantly improve its communication and engagement with political

parties, associations and other stakeholders.

"These actors are not bystanders. They are key contributors to the health of our democracy," he adds.

Ngaringombe believes that clear, timely and consistent communication during election periods is essential to maintaining confidence in the electoral system and ensuring that

all parties can play their roles effectively.

The party acknowledges ECN for delivering an election that, despite notable shortcomings, showed improved management during the voting process compared to previous years.

"We commend the ECN for ensuring a largely incident-free voting day, with minimal disruptions at polling stations," he says.

Ngaringombe congratulates PDM party members who were elected.

