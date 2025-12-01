Namibia: Man On the Run After Wife's Alleged Murder

The Zambezi regional police are searching for a man (44) in connection of the alleged murder of his wife at Katima Mulilo on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rachel Simasiku (33). Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Regional police spokesperson chief inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the incident that happened around 21h00 in the Choto location to The Namibian on Monday.

He said the two were heard arguing by the neighbours, after which Simasiku started calling for help.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The neighbours, when they heard her screams, went to their house to help her, but the house was locked. They then looked through the window and saw the suspect holding a knife. He then switched off the lights of the room. A few moments later Simasiku stopped screaming, and the suspect came out of the house holding his shoes in his hands. He then told the neighbours to call the police because he was done with what he was doing," he said.

According to Sitali, the neighbours then rushed into the house only to find Simasiku unconscious in a pool of blood.

He added that they then called the police and rushed her to the hospital.

"However, Simasiku was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The deceased's body was inspected, and multiple cut wounds were observed on the face and around the head," he said.

He added that the police found an axe with blood stains and human hair on it, as well as the deceased's phone that was smashed at the crime scene.

Sitali added that they are searching for the suspect who is originally from Grootfontein, and anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the nearest police station.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.