South Africa: Police Foil Mugging During Anti-Crime March

Residents from Manenberg and Gugulethu demanded better policing

A march through Gugulethu and Manenberg to demand an end to violence against women and children was interrupted by the mugging of a participant. We saw the suspect being apprehended by police, but we were unable to get further details.

Earlier on Friday evening, about 100 people representing community members, faith-based organisations, neighbourhood watches and the community policing forum marched as part of the 16 Days of Activism action, which ends on 10 December.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They marched under the banner of Ilitha Labantu's 'Take Back the Night' campaign. "The increasing levels of crime continue to plague our communities, particularly during the festive season," said the organisation's Siyabulela Monakali.

Marchers sang and waved placards as they walked through the streets. Some posters read: "No bail for perpetrators of violence against women and children" and "Break the silence of abuse". Participating organisations included The Coalition for Good, Balls Not Guns, Amadoda Qotho, Gugulethu Sport Council and a number of old age groups.

Outside the Gugulethu police station, Miranda Mfeketo, vice chairperson of the Gugulethu Sport Council, said, "We need facilities where children can be safe and participate in recreational programmes. Our children end up getting involved in dangerous situations because they have nothing else to do."

"Crime has become such a problem in Gugulethu. There was also a rape of a child not too long ago. We need to unite against violence and do better," said Mfeketo.

Imam Rashied Omar of the Cape Crime Crisis Coalition said, "This is a wonderful moment. We are showing unity, and that the Cape Flats does not belong to one community but stretches from Manenberg to Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain to Khayelitsha."

On policing in Manenberg, Omar said there was a lack of resources at the police station. "We need to rebuild trust between police and the community."

In their memorandum, accepted by Gugulethu station commander Soyiso Mantyi, residents called for more visible policing in high-risk areas, sensitivity and professionalism when dealing with gender-based violence, for cases to be investigated and pursued to completion, for survivors to be informed and supported throughout the process, and for police to work with local organisations and community structures.

"GBV was declared a national disaster, so as the Gugulethu police station, we say thank you, we recognise you, and we acknowledge you."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will take this memorandum to our senior and will respond in due course," Mantyi promised the group.