Namibia: Nekundi Launches Government E-Stores

Guarding against theft, rooting out corruption, prioritising local procurement and generally enhancing efficiency in government procurement and supply chain management are some of the benefits anticipated from Friday's launch of the Government E-Stores Platform.

The new digital procurement and monitoring system was launched by Minister of Works and Transport Veikko Nekundi.

"Today, we come together not merely as government officials, but as one united Namibian family, bound by our shared vision of a prosperous, inclusive and harmonious nation. This occasion represents more than the launch of a digital platform. It symbolises our collective commitment to nation-building and our unwavering belief in the strength that lies in our diversity," said the minister.

He added that the launch of the Government E-Stores Platform marks a transformative milestone in the journey towards modernising public service delivery and enhancing efficiency in government procurement and supply chain management.

He emphasised that the digital innovation would revolutionise how government entities access standard stock items, bringing convenience, transparency and accountability to the forefront of government operations.

The E-Stores Platform has been designed to serve all regional Government Stores to ensure equitable access to government services across our diverse regions.

At Friday's launch, Nekundi thanked key stakeholders such as the Division of Centralised Services, the information technology professionals who developed the platform, development partners who supported this digital transformation initiative and all stakeholders who contributed expertise and resources to bring the vision to fruition.

"Your contribution extends beyond technical or financial support. You have invested in Namibia's future and the well-being of her people. I wish to particularly commend the collaborative spirit demonstrated throughout this endeavour. When government, private sector, development partners and communities work hand in hand, we create not just projects but pathways to shared prosperity. This is the essence of nation-building," Nekundi added.

The minister emphasised that the E-Stores Platform will create opportunities for local suppliers, small and medium enterprises as well as Namibian businesses to participate more effectively in government procurement processes, fostering inclusive economic growth that leaves no one behind.

Said Nekundi: "By digitising our procurement systems, we are not only improving efficiency but also creating transparency and fair opportunities for all stakeholders to participate in the economy. Namibia's strategic position in the Southern African Development Community region places upon us both opportunity and responsibility.

"As we develop our digital infrastructure and strengthen our institutions, we contribute not only to our own prosperity but to regional stability and integration. This E-Stores Platform positions Namibia as a leader in digital governance and public sector innovation within our region. We are committed to being a reliable partner and gateway for trade and cooperation among nations," he added.

He continued that the newly-developed E-Stores Platform represents government's commitment to efficiency, transparency and accountability in public service delivery.

"It is a tool that will ensure government funds circulate within the government system more effectively, reduce procurement timelines and ultimately enable better service delivery to our citizens," said Nekundi.