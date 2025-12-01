East Africa: The IGAD Media Awards 2025 Announced Winners

Addis Ababa — The 2025 IGAD Media Awards have successfully concluded in Addis Ababa, celebrating journalistic excellence across the Horn of Africa under the theme "Storytelling for Climate Action: For a Secure, Resilient, and Stable Region."

The third edition of the IGAD Media Awards reaffirmed the commitment to honor outstanding journalists and media professionals contributing to regional peace, development, and climate action. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos and IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu.

This year, the Awards spotlighted the pressing issue of climate change, emphasizing the importance of ethical reporting and impactful storytelling. Journalists from across the IGAD region showcased exceptional work, and winners were celebrated with trophies and gold medals.

The IGAD Media Awards are a flagship initiative of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), launched to promote ethical and impactful media across the East African region. Established to recognize journalistic excellence, the awards provide a platform for media professionals to spotlight critical issues aligned with IGAD's strategic priorities, such as peace, security, and climate resilience.

Among the distinguished winners is Getenet Shenkute of the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

The winners include:

- Television Production:

- Kenya: Ledama

- Somalia: Mohammed Nur Mohammed

- Radio:

- Kenya: Steve Mokaya

- Uganda: Wambi Michael

- Print:

- Kenya: Mugand Maryann

- Uganda: Ambrose Okwange

- Digital:

- Ethiopia: Getnet Shenkute

- South Sudan: Gebreal Getluak Wal

- Social Media:

- Djibouti: Amina Idan

- Somalia: Ahmed Mohammed

- Photography:

- Somalia: Abdirahman Salad

- Kenya: Andrew Ngea

- Gender Responsive Reporting:

- Uganda: Ayebare Cinderella

- Kenya: Jemila Mohamed

- Indigenous Languages:

- Sudan: Hipa Abdalazeem

- Ethiopia: Shimekit Legese

- Media Personality of the Year:

- Kenya: Bonface Barasa

- Kenya: Annistecia Kiragu

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Faisal Mohammed from Sudan and Meaza Biru from Ethiopia, recognizing their lifework in advancing journalism in the region.

As the 2025 IGAD Media Awards wrapped up, Gedion Timothewos announced that the next ceremony will be held in Uganda, continuing the tradition of celebrating media excellence and its crucial role in addressing the challenges facing the region.

This annual event not only honors exemplary work in journalism but also fosters collaboration and engagement among media professionals, reinforcing the vital importance of storytelling in promoting peace and sustainability across the IGAD member states.

