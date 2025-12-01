East Africa: IGAD Media Awards 2025 Celebrates Journalistic Excellence - IGAD Executive Secretary

Addis Ababa — IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu recognized the pivotal role of journalism in empowering communities and shaping narratives across the region.

Speaking at the IGAD Media Awards held in Addis Ababa on November 30, 2025, Amid pressing issues of climate change and conflict, he called on media professionals to continue their vital work in fostering resilience and unity.

The 2025 IGAD Media Awards celebrated outstanding journalistic contributions from across East Africa, highlighting the need for ethical and responsible storytelling in a rapidly changing environment.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, and various senior officials, journalists, and guests.

In his address, Workeneh emphasized the significance of the awards in uplifting voices that often go unheard, particularly in a region marked by external narratives.

"You are the custodians of our shared history," he stated, acknowledging the courage and integrity of journalists who insist on telling their own stories.

Workeneh pointed to the critical themes of climate action, peace, and food security, describing them as the heartbeat of the region.

He highlighted the resilience displayed by communities overcoming challenges, citing examples from South Sudan, Somalia, and Ethiopia, where innovative solutions to climate-related issues are making a difference.

Workeneh urged journalists to harness their influence for positive change, reinforcing the idea that every story told can help to pivot the national discourse.

As the event honored this year's award winners, he reaffirmed IGAD's unwavering support for media professionals in their quest for truth and transparency.

The 2025 IGAD Media Awards served not only as a recognition of exceptional journalism but also as a hopeful reminder of the power of stories to heal, unite, and transform communities throughout East Africa.