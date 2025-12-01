East Africa: IGAD Media Awards Underway

Addis Ababa — The 2025 IGAD Media Awards, which celebrate and amplify journalistic excellence across the region, are taking place in Addis Ababa.

The event is attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Timothewos, IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, and other senior government officials, journalists, and invited guests.

The IGAD Media Awards are a flagship initiative of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) aimed at promoting ethical, responsible, and impactful media. The awards honor journalists, media professionals, and storytellers who contribute to regional peace, development, and integration.

Each year, the Awards spotlight a pressing regional issue aligned with IGAD's strategic priorities, ranging from peace and security to climate resilience. Beyond recognition, the Awards provide a dynamic platform for professional growth, collaboration, and public engagement, fostering a vibrant and ethical media landscape across Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda.

Rooted in IGAD's Communication Strategy and Institutional Strengthening Action Programme (ISAP), this initiative seeks to elevate the role of the media as partners in shaping narratives that matter.

Categories of the awards include print, radio, television journalism, digital media, photography, indigenous language reporting, influencer of the year, upcoming media personality of the year, gender-responsive media, and the lifetime achievement award.