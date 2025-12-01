Ethiopia: 'Medemer State' Prioritizes Four Core Pillars, PM Abiy Ahmed Says

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the "Medemer State" will center its focus on four fundamental pillars: creation, acceleration, replication, and ensuring quality.

The Prime Minister elaborated this while delivering training to senior leaders of the Prosperity Party (PP) and during the session, he outlined the principles that will guide his administration's approach.

Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that creation is essential for ensuring quality.

"A person who does not create much cannot guarantee quality," he stated, adding that quality is a direct result of continuous innovation.

He further highlighted the necessity of acceleration. He noted that "without speed, one cannot create many outcomes within a given time."

According to the Prime Minister, both rapid action and extensive creation are necessary foundations for achieving long-term, high-quality results.

He explained the interplay between the concepts, stating, "When we create more and move faster, we gain the opportunity to refine and extract quality that endures."

This refinement process is implied in the pillar of ensuring quality, while the combination of speed and creation leads to replication of outcomes.

Prime Minister Abiy also reiterated that the central philosophy of the "Medemer state" is rooted in these four key ideas.