Ethiopia: Coders Initiative Lays Foundation for Youth to Build Digital Skills - Beneficiaries

Addis Ababa — The Five Million Ethiopian Coders Initiative is successfully creating a strong foundation for young people to learn emerging technologies and enhance their digital skills, according to beneficiaries.

Launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the initiative provides online coding training to empower youth with essential digital competencies.

Its impact is already being felt across Ethiopia's growing startup ecosystem, as many young entrepreneurs apply their newly acquired skills in diverse sectors including financial services, agricultural technology, logistics, and e-commerce.

Startups interviewed noted that the program is playing a crucial role in strengthening their digital capabilities and helping them acquire additional, in-demand skills.

Kalkidan Demese, founder of Addis AI, stated that the coding training, particularly in artificial intelligence, enabled her to contribute more effectively to the technology sector.

She successfully developed an application that functions in two local languages, crediting the training for making her more globally competitive, boosting her innovation capacity, and helping her secure new job opportunities.

Yared Endale highlighted that comprehensive government support has allowed many young innovators to exceed their expectations and create job opportunities for others.

He emphasized that the initiative has been instrumental in helping youth learn new technologies and develop strong digital foundations, enabling startups to produce creative solutions that positively impact both their lives and the country.

Fedesa Shuma, owner of Fedo Power Solutions, praised the initiative, noting that it equipped him with additional knowledge that strengthened his business and enhanced his problem-solving capabilities.

Overall, the initiative continues to empower Ethiopia's youth, fostering a new generation of skilled digital professionals who are driving technological transformation nationwide.