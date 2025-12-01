Sudan: Defence Ministry Secretary-General Arrives in Geneva Heading Sudan's Delegation to Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

Defence Ministry Secretary-General arrives in Geneva heading Sudan's delegation to Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

Geneva, 30 November 2025 (SUNA) - The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Ahmed Salih Aboud, arrived in Geneva at Monday, heading Sudan's delegation participating in the Meeting of States Parties to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, taking place during December1-5. He was received by the Sudan's Permanent Representative to United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, along with a number of mission members.

Meanwhile, preparations have been completed for holding Sudan's special side event on the margins of the meeting, with the participation of many organizations and donor countries. The event will present Sudan's new plan for clearing landmines and remnants of war, especially in the areas and facilities targeted by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia since its rebellion, as well as the urgent measures required to be implemented in coordination between the National Mine Action Center and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Sudan. His Excellency is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts, the heads of participating delegations.