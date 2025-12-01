Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Reviews the Security Situation in the Country

30 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Reviews the Security Situation in the Country

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Lamia Abdel-Ghaffar, was briefed today by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (Police) Babiker Samra Mustafa, during their meeting at her office, on the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Interior to stabilize the security situation in the country.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs affirmed the important and vital role played by the Ministry of Interior in ensuring security and combating negative phenomena and crime in its all forms. She praised the Ministry's efforts, especially under the exceptional circumstances the country is experiencing.

The meeting underscored the importance of providing the necessary support to the Ministry of Interior to enable it to fulfill its mandated role in enforcing the law, promoting justice among citizens, and achieving security and criminal stability throughout Sudan.

