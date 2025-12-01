Sudan: Government of Hope' Affirms Its Commitment to Education Issues

"Government of Hope" Affirms Its Commitment to Education Issues

- The Cabinet's Secretary-General, Ali Mohammed Ali, chaired today the meeting of the Education Support Working Group, which focuses on discussing education-related issues in the country.

The meeting reviewed the current challenges facing the education sector, including classroom seating shortages, teacher training and qualification, and the importance of supporting e-learning.

The meeting emphasized the importance of improving, developing, and upgrading the educational environment to meet the needs of the current stage. It also stressed the necessity of preparing ambitious plans and projects that help attract the required support to develop the education sector, through coordination between official and public bodies, as well as regional and international organizations.

It is worth noting that the committee includes in its membership representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning, Education and National Orientation, Human Resources, Social Welfare, and a number of officials from relevant bodies.