Sudan: Government of Hope' Affirms Its Commitment to Education Issues

30 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

"Government of Hope" Affirms Its Commitment to Education Issues

- The Cabinet's Secretary-General, Ali Mohammed Ali, chaired today the meeting of the Education Support Working Group, which focuses on discussing education-related issues in the country.

The meeting reviewed the current challenges facing the education sector, including classroom seating shortages, teacher training and qualification, and the importance of supporting e-learning.

The meeting emphasized the importance of improving, developing, and upgrading the educational environment to meet the needs of the current stage. It also stressed the necessity of preparing ambitious plans and projects that help attract the required support to develop the education sector, through coordination between official and public bodies, as well as regional and international organizations.

It is worth noting that the committee includes in its membership representatives from the Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning, Education and National Orientation, Human Resources, Social Welfare, and a number of officials from relevant bodies.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.