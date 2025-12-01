Sudan: Khartoum Oncology Hospital Resumes Medical Services After Shutdown Since the War Outbreak

Khartoum Oncology Hospital Resumes Medical Services After Shutdown Since the War Outbreak

Khartoum, 30 November 2025 (SUNA) - Khartoum Oncology Hospital resumed its medical services today for the first time since the outbreak of the war.

On its first day of reopening, the hospital received 40 patients, who obtained various medical services across its divisions.

The Director-General of Khartoum Oncology Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Omar Abdullah, stated that the resumption of services represents a pivotal step in restoring treatment for cancer patients whose health was severely affected during the forced shutdown.

He added, "We are committed to providing the necessary care to the all patients. The first day of service saw 40 patients visiting different divisions, which clearly reflects the urgent need to reactivate this vital medical facility."

The Director-General confirmed that the hospital administration is currently working to complete the preparation of the remaining divisions and provide the required staff and medical supplies to ensure continuity of services. He called on partners and relevant bodies to support efforts to restart health institutions in the state.