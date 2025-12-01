East Africa: Sudan Discusses Activating the Role of the Afro-Asian Rural Development Organization in the Reconstruction Phase

Sudan Discusses Activating the Role of the Afro-Asian Rural Development Organization in the Reconstruction Phase

- Sudan's Ambassador to India, Dr. Mohamed Abdullah Ali Al-Tom, held a discussion session with the Secretary-General of the Afro-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO), Dr. Manoj Nardosingh, at the organization's headquarters.

During the meeting, the ambassador explained the deliberate destruction inflicted on Sudan's infrastructure as a result of the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia against the state. He stated that Sudan is looking forward to benefiting from the organization in developing a roadmap for rural development based on the agricultural and livestock sectors in their various aspects.

For his part, the Secretary-General expressed that the organization has greatly missed Sudan's traditional role as a founding member. He confirmed that Sudan holds two seats--through the Government of Sudan and the Agricultural Bank of Sudan--qualifying it for numerous opportunities, including training, capacity building, and implementing the visions presented by the ambassador.

He also expressed the organization's readiness to offer substantial support to Sudan during the reconstruction phase by initiating a genuine partnership that would benefit the agricultural sector both during reconstruction and for the future of the country.