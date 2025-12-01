South Africa: Education Committee to Be Briefed On Bela Regulations Concerning Grade R Admissions

1 December 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education will on Tuesday receive a status update on the regulations to the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, as they relate to Grade R admissions.

This will also include an update on Sections 4 and 5 of the Children's Amendment Bill 2025.

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, officially gazetted the first two sets of regulations under the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, 2024 (BELA Act) for public comment in August.

DETAILS OF THE MEETING:

Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025

Time: 9:30 - 12:30

Venue: Virtual meeting platform

