South Africa: Trade, Industry and Competition Committee to Conduct Interviews for National Lotteries Commission Board Chairperson

The Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition will tomorrow conduct interviews with five candidates to fill the vacancy for the Chairperson of the National Lotteries Board. The committee is responsible for making recommendations to the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition regarding suitable candidates for the position of Chairperson of the Board of the National Lotteries Commission, in accordance with the Lotteries Act (Act No. 57 of 1997).
Interview Schedule
Ms Judy Hermans
10:30 - 11:30
Ms Mpho Mosing
11:30 - 12:30
Adv Nomazotsho Memani
12:30 - 13:30
Mr Thembinkosi Bonakele
14:15 - 15:15
Adv Lufuno Nevondwe
15:15 - 16:15
Details of the interviews are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 2 December 2025
Time: 10:30
Venue: Committee Room M46, Ground Floor, Marks Building.