Kenya: Former Magarini MP Michael Kingi Begins Six-Year SRC Term

Nairobi — Former Magarini MP Michael Kingi, the brother of Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, has been sworn in as the Commissioner of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC)

Speaker Amason Kingi, who witnessed the ceremony, publicly expressed his confidence in his brother, wishing him well and stating his belief that the SRC would continue to discharge its constitutional mandate boldly, transparently, and accountably.

"This morning, I witnessed the swearing-in of Eng. Michael Thoya Kingi, as a Commissioner of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), an event that was officiated by Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court Hon Justice Martha Koome," he said.

He further noted the commission's foundation in Article 230 of the Constitution, which establishes the SRC, comprising a Chairperson and twelve members, with the mandate to set and regularly review the remuneration and benefits for all State officers.

Appointed by President William Ruto for a six-year term, Michael Kingi, expressed his gratitude to God, the President, and Parliament for his new role on November 17, stating his readiness to serve the country.

"Grateful to God for the gift of life, President for the appointment and parliament for the approval. Ready to serve my Country in this new capacity," he said.

His nomination drew attention due to his family connection to the Senate Speaker, leading to questions about political neutrality during his vetting before the National Assembly Labour Committee on October 21, 2025.

Kingi assured the lawmakers that he is not affiliated with any political party and intends to perform his duties independently.

The new Commissioner, an engineer by profession, holds degrees in Civil Engineering and has significant experience in public service, including leadership roles at various water and sewerage companies before his 2017-2022 tenure as Magarini MP.

During his vetting, Kingi also addressed the persistent issue of 'ghost workers' in government payrolls, which has resulted in estimated losses of at least Ksh9 billion over the past five years.

He highlighted the challenge the SRC faces in relying on payroll data provided by ministries, departments, and agencies.

To tackle this, he suggested implementing a more integrated digital system linking human resource and payroll information across the government to enhance accountability.

Kingi joins Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony and other commissioners, pledging to prioritize transparency and accountability in the SRC's ongoing efforts to manage the public wage bill.