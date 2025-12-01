Botswana: BHC Targets P1.5billion Revenue

Gaborone — Botswana Housing Corporation (BHC) Acting Chief Executive Officer Ms Pascaline Sefawe says the corporation has set itself a bold target of growing its revenue to P1.5 billion by 2030.

Speaking during a media briefing in Gaborone on Thursday, Ms Sefawe said BHC's revenue base currently stood at P700 million and believed they could double the amount by 2030.

She also said growth and diversification of the corporation's revenue streams as well as funding were key for the delivery of set targets in the next five years.

"Also, to start a high-performance culture, we need to give our employees the necessary skills and competencies to deliver on the strategy," she said.

Ms Sefawe mentioned project management as one of BHC's key revenue streams where the corporation charged professional fees to clientele and oversees social housing projects for the government.

BHC she relayed further, kept a rental stock of approximately 10 000 housing units for financial sustainability.

"As BHC we do not get funding from the government, we fund our projects through sales revenue. We also fund our projects through loans that we get from local capital markets and have joint ventures," she said.

Ms Sefawe disclosed that the corporation had two joint ventures at the Gaborone Station, a Plaza Centre, and owns 50 per cent of Galo Mall in Francistown in a joint partnership, which was a revenue diversification strategy for the organisation.

For his part, Head of BHC Operations, Mr Ofetotse Osenotse said the corporation recently completed a substantial number of housing units in Tsabong and 13 townhouses in Phakalane.

Mr Osenotse said the Phakalane townhouses, named Bosa Estate, would be ready for occupation by December 2025.

He said BHC also had 380 units in Block 7, Gaborone, which were constructed this year.

