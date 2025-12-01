Botswana: Business Skills Market Gaps Hinder Weavers

Maun — Limited business skills and lack of market access have been identified as some of the challenges that hinder basket weavers' cooperatives in the Northwest from running successful enterprises.

This transpired at the just-ended two-day workshop on innovative product training and fair trade accreditation for members of cooperatives from the villages of Shorobe, Matsaudi, and Nxaraga.

The workshop was organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Department of Cooperatives to build capacity for basket weavers so that their product line goes beyond the traditional baskets.

Participants argued that most of the weavers, especially those in rural communities, lacked formal education, as they inherited the weaving skills from their parents, who were renowned master weavers producing unique and high-quality baskets.

Baskets from the Northwest and Okavango districts are well known for their high quality, intricate designs, and meticulous craftsmanship but fail to penetrate lucrative markets.

Products are mostly sold in curio shops belonging to local cooperatives.

Some participants from the Shorobe Basketry Cooperative shared that their facility was strategically located along the road heading to the mighty Okavango Delta and Moremi Game Reserve, but they lacked marketing and advertising skills to reach broader markets.

The fact that the majority of the weavers were illiterate and therefore handicapped in communicating with tourists in transit to the delta was a concern to participants.

However, they appreciated the workshop organisers for empowering them with technical skills and business acumen to turn their craft into sustainable livelihoods. UNDP technical advisor, Ms Kefhilwe Mokotedi said the goal of the workshop was also to capacitate the informal sector businesses to transition to more sustainable and resilient models, improve livelihoods, and contribute significantly to the economic development.

Most people in the informal sector, even in weaving, she said, were women in rural areas who needed help to be more organised and have access to markets.

In addition, she said they were also targeting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA), which had a wide African market, as a potential market for the baskets.

BOPA