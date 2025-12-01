Botswana: Tlamelong Equips Learners With Disabilities

Tlokweng — Tlamelong Rehabilitation Centre has conferred certificates to its Class of 2025, celebrating 36 dedicated learners living with disabilities who completed two years of intensive training in textiles and horticulture.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony recently, Botswana Red Cross Society (BRCS) chief executive officer, Dr Kutlwano Mukokomane, said the organisation's mandate, which entailed to complement national laws and government efforts in health, social welfare and disaster management, with a focus on vulnerable and marginalised communities, aligned strongly with the purpose of the celebration.

Dr Mukokomane said BRCS was committed to ensuring that all people, especially those living with disabilities, had the opportunity to reach their full potential and lead dignified lives.

He commended Tlamelong Rehabilitation Centre for its 51 years of service, offering life skills, physiotherapy and other support to individuals with special needs, while equipping learners with practical skills in textile production and horticulture.

"This training goes beyond technical skills, it instils confidence, independence and opens doors to new opportunities," he said.

He commended graduates for their patience and resilience in reaching such milestone, saying their hard work was both an achievement and a contribution to a more inclusive future, one that proved that inclusion was not merely an aspiration, but a reality that can be built through collective effort.

"You have shown that when people with disabilities are given equal opportunities, they can thrive, create value and inspire others. Disability does not define ability," he said, adding that the skills the graduates acquired were tools for a brighter future if put into use.

For his part, textile graduate, Mr Simon Kelebogile, who lives with a disability and relied on a crutch, expressed gratitude to his trainers for equipping them with skills he never had before.

"I learnt to cook, farm, paint and develop other sustainable skills during my time here," said Mr Kelebogile, adding that his time at Tlamelong was an opportunity he did not take for granted.

BOPA