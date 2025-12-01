Kenya: PSC Begins Interviews for 7,000 Slots in 8th Public Service Internship Cohort

1 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has officially kicked off a massive recruitment drive for the 8th Cohort of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP), which aims to place 7,000 unemployed university graduates across the public sector.

The week-long selection interviews began today, December 1, 2025, following a rigorous shortlisting process.

Out of 35,659 applicants, a competitive pool of 13,117 candidates was selected to proceed to the interview stage, which will run until December 6, 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Successful candidates are expected to be deployed in January 2026 to various government ministries, state departments, and agencies, where they will begin their one-year paid internship, a programme designed to bridge the gap between academia and professional life.

Diversity and accessibility

The PSC has decentralised the recruitment process, deploying panels to 13 regional centres across the Western, Nyanza, Coast, Rift Valley, North Eastern, Eastern, Nairobi, and Central regions.

According to PSC Chief Executive Officer Paul Famba, this grassroots approach affirms the Commission's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusivity, and ensuring that the "face of Kenya" is reflected in the final selection, consistent with the constitutional principles outlined in Article 232.

"The Commission is committed to providing young Kenyans with structured internship opportunities that enhance employability, build technical capability, and deepen understanding of public service operations," the PSC said in a statement.

Fairness and transparency

The recruitment exercise is being conducted under strict adherence to the highest standards of professionalism, fairness, merit, transparency, and equal opportunity, as mandated by the Public Service Commission Act, 2017.

Shortlisted candidates have been notified via official SMS alerts and advised to check their Jobs Portal accounts for detailed interview instructions.

They are required to appear in person with their original National ID card, academic certificates, and other necessary documents. The PSC has also made provisions for telephone interviews for applicants in far-flung areas, to accommodate those facing major logistical challenges.

The Commission has further warned candidates that the recruitment process is entirely free of charge and cautioned them against fraudsters seeking to solicit money under the guise of influencing appointments.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.