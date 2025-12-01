Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Message On the Occasion of the Independence Day of the Central African Republic

1 December 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his congratulations to the Government and people of the Central African Republic on the occasion of their Independence Day.

On this historic occasion, the African Union honors the valiant struggle of the people of Central African Republic, whose steadfast pursuit of freedom and dignity led to the nation's independence. The Chairperson applauds Central African Republic's continued efforts in consolidating peace, strengthening stability, and deepening democratic governance, while striving to fulfill the aspirations of its citizens.

The African Union reaffirms its solidarity with the Central African Republic and reiterates its commitment to working hand in hand with the Government and people of Central African Republic in advancing the continental vision of a united, peaceful, and prosperous Africa, as embodied in Agenda 2063.

On behalf of the African Union, the Chairperson conveys his heartfelt wishes for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the Central African Republic.

Happy Independence Day!

