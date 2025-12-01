Africa: AUC Chairperson Commended Algeria for Its Leadership in African Diplomacy & Its Principled Role On the UN Security Council

1 December 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

Giving the key note address at the opening of the session of the 12th High-Level Seminar on Peace & Security in Africa (#Oran Process), in Algiers, #Algeria. the AU Commission Chairperson, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf commended Algeria for its leadership in African diplomacy & its principled role on the UN Security Council. He paid tribute to outgoing members of the UNSC, Sierra Leone & Algeria, & welcomed the DRC & Liberia as they join at a pivotal moment for Africa's multilateral engagement.

The Chairperson reaffirmed that the A3 remains a vital bridge between the AU & the UN, ensuring Africa's voice shapes global decisions. He stressed unity of position, the importance of advancing Resolution 2719, the need for stronger action against terrorism, an end to harmful external interference in African affairs, & predictable, equitable financing for peace operations led by Africans.

He also underscored the importance of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparation.

H.E. Mr Youssouf was received by H.E. Ahmed Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria at the Center International Conferences ( CIC)

