Namibia: Hawks Arrests Fifth Suspect in South Africans Recruited for Russia-Ukraine War Probe

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the ongoing probe into the recruitment of South Africans for the Russia-Ukraine war.

IOL previously reported that four people were arrested for the alleged recruitment of South African nationals to join the Russian military. Hawks made the arrests on Saturday.

The arrests followed a tip-off from OR Tambo International Airport police regarding four suspects travelling to Russia via the United Arab Emirates. The suspects were stopped at the boarding gate and handed over to the Hawks' Crimes Against the State unit for further investigation.

The Hawks confirmed on Sunday morning that a fifth suspect has been arrested and will join the four others in appearing at the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on Monday, facing charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998.

"Another individual has been arrested by the Hawks' Crimes against the State section in relation to an ongoing investigation into how several South Africans were facilitated into involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war," the Hawks said.

"The suspect will join the other four on Monday, 1 December, in Kempton Park Magistrate's Court, also facing charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, 15 of 1998".

This week, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, resigned from her position as an uMkhonto weSizwe Party member of parliament amid allegations of involvement in recruiting South Africans to join Russian forces.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the recruitment network includes at least one South African woman who allegedly helped coordinate travel for citizens to join the Russian military.

