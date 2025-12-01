Namibia: Content Creators Key to Brand Namibia, Says Minister Theofelus

Information and communication technology minister Emma Theofelus says digital creators are essential to promoting the country's global image.

She was speaking at the MTC Content Creator Awards in Windhoek on Saturday.

Theofelus emphasised the ministry's goal to champion Brand Namibia by showcasing local culture, talent, and products.

"Content creators are an integral part of this mission, as they help shape how Namibia is seen and understood locally and internationally," she said.

The ceremony featured 21 categories honouring digital influence.

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) corporate affairs manager John Ekongo at the event highlighted the importance of supporting local production.

"Tonight we celebrate creativity, the power of storytelling, innovation, and excellence," Ekongo said.

"MTC values immensely the talent that you are exhibiting and producing."

Award recipients expressed gratitude for the industry recognition.

David Johannes, who took home the videographer of the year award, said the accolade validates the hard work creators do behind the scenes.

"I feel super amazing and it feels great to be acknowledged for the work creators put in," Johannes said.

Comedy content creator of the year, Tate Matondo, said the competition was stiff.

"I feel truly blessed and grateful. I did not expect to win, especially because I was competing against creators that I look up to," he said.

Influencer of the year Jamie-Lee Loss dedicated the win to her online community.

"I'm super excited... next year we do better and bigger things," Loss said.

