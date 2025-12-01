Sudan: CBOS Governor Stresses Coordination With Nile River State to Boost Economic Development

- The Wali of the Nile River State, Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi Abdel-Majid, on Sunday welcomed the visit of Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) Governor Amna Mirghani, in a meeting attended by several senior state officials.

During the meeting, the Wali briefed Governor Amna Mirghani on the state's financial, economic, and investment performance, highlighting achievements during the Battle of Dignity and the substantial investment inflows the state has recently witnessed. He urged the banking sector to actively support initiatives aimed at harnessing the state's abundant resources and economic potential.

CBOS Governor underscored the importance of close coordination between the banking sector and the Nile River State to achieve further economic milestones. She highlighted the state's role in supporting the national currency replacement project and contributing to the war effort.

She affirmed CBOS's commitment to fully cooperate with the state in addressing all banking and financial matters, expressing her appreciation for the state's efforts in hosting citizens affected by the war waged by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Acting State Minister of Investment, Industry, Mining, Quarries, Tourism, and Finance, Osman Abdelrahim Amara, emphasized the critical role of the banking sector in supporting production, stimulating economic growth, and accelerating development.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of State Revenues, Amir Hamza Ahmed, highlighted the development achieved over the past two years and discussed ongoing challenges related to banking finance.