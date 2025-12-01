Namibia: Boy Left With Ostomy Bag After Church 'Healing'

The 12-year-old victim of a 'healing' concoction is recovering at home after undergoing emergency surgery at Rundu Intermediate Hospital, where he was fitted with an ostomy bag.

This comes after a self-proclaimed prophet at Leviticus Voice of Prophet Church allegedly administered a mixture of vinegar, salt and the root of an unidentified tree to the boy on 18 October.

The 'prophet', who is now facing a case of attempted murder and contravention of the Health Professions Act, however, denies this.

Although the boy is currently out of danger, his family still worries about him, and his ostomy bag requires daily changing and close monitoring, his mother says.

"We take him for daily dressing at the local clinic, and we will take him for a follow-up visit soon," she says.

The boy was allegedly administered the concoction without his legal guardians' consent, leaving him with severe internal injuries and fighting for his life before the surgeries.

The boy's uncle says the family only learned about the ritual through rumours.

"The boy has lived with us since he was very young. He went to visit his grandmother for a few days last month, and that's when the prophet was allowed to give him the mixture," the uncle says.

Doctors had to operate on him twice, he says.

"His intestines were damaged, and the doctors had to insert tubes to release waste. If we hadn't taken him to the hospital, he would not have survived," the uncle says.

Family members claim the boy was given nearly 10 litres of vinegar, salt and the root of an unidentified tree.

"I found him lying lifeless. We took him to Bunya Healthcare Centre, but the nurses there couldn't determine the cause. He was immediately referred to Rundu hospital," the uncle says.

Medical professionals at Rundu Intermediate Hospital have confirmed that the boy was in a critical condition and had to undergo several surgical procedures before being stabilised.

The 'prophet' has denied administering any dangerous mixture to the child.

"Yes, we use salt and vinegar during healing, but only in very small, measured quantities. The boy was never given vinegar in this case," he claims.

The prophet also rejects claims that methylated spirits were used.

He says the church has been operating since 1979 and was formally registered in 2012.

"People come from across Namibia for healing. These accusations are false," he says.

The boy's aunt is accusing his uncle of mistreatment, claiming the boy fled to his grandmother's home to escape regular beatings.

"He ran away several times. Clinic visits did not help him, so we took him to the church," she says.

The boy's grandmother insists the child was only given saltwater in small cups.

"I wanted to help him. The ancestors were not happy," she says.

Mazwa village headman Markus Haingura has confirmed that the traditional authority has ordered the church to close pending a police investigation.

"All activities are suspended until further notice. Anyone who was staying at the church for healing must go to a hospital," he says.

Regional police commander commissioner Julia Sakuwa-Neo has confirmed that a case of attempted murder and contravention of the Health Professions Act has been opened against the 'prophet'.

No arrests have been made and police investigations are ongoing.

