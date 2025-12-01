Rwanda: Believers Rejoice As Richard Nick Ngendahayo Leads Night of Worship, Reunion

It was evident from the very first moments that Richard Nick Ngendahayo's long-awaited homecoming concert was far more than a musical event. It became an emotional night of reunion--an evening where the US-based worshiper reconnected with fellow artistes and believers, reliving moments of ministry they shared before he left for the United States 17 years ago.

The Niwe Healing Concert, held on Saturday, November 29, drew thousands of worshipers into a packed BK Arena, all eager to witness Ngendahayo's first performance on Rwandan soil in nearly two decades.

Sponsored by MTN Rwanda, the concert attracted a huge turnout, creating an atmosphere of joy, nostalgia, and spiritual anticipation. Fellow gospel musicians Israel Mbonyi, Gabby Kamanzi, and Alexis Dusabe were also present to support Ngendahayo.

In attendance was also his wife Kelly Gakara Ngendahayo who traveled with him for the concert.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The evening opened with a prayer from René Patrick, followed by worship led by Tracy Agasaro before Ngendahayo stepped on stage at 8:50 pm.

His long-awaited presence on stage was welcomed by a visibly excited crowd, eager to witness a night of praise and worship through the singer's iconic playlist.

Flanked by his band, Ngendahayo opened his performance with Cyubahiro which immediately sparked an atmosphere of excitement inside the arena.

He then moved through a heartfelt lineup of beloved classics including Ijwi Rinyongorera, Gusimba Umwonga, Intwari Batinya, Ijwi Rinyongorera, Nzaguheka and Si Umuhemu. You could hear revelers singing along each and every song he performed, which left him moved along the way.

Pastor Julienne Kabanda's surprise appearance

The first round of worship paused for a short sermon delivered by Pastor Julienne Kabanda, whom Ngendahayo considers a sister and longtime friend.

"I invited her because she's a good friend of mine. I wasn't sure she would come--pastors are busy. I didn't know she would actually show up. That's why I called her on stage. If I knew she was coming, I would have mentioned it earlier," he said.

During her 15-minute ministry session, Pastor Julienne Kabanda delivered a message of hope, reminding attendees that it is never too late to break free from the negative habits and burdens holding them back from their path to success. She urged the audience to embrace spiritual renewal and trust that God can restore any situation.

Afterward, MTN Rwanda animated the crowd with a segment of caller-tune trivia and prize giveaways before Ngendahayo returned for another round of worship.

The singer continued with Simbeshya and Mbwira Ibyo Ushaka, before closing with the much-anticipated Niwe, sending the arena into an electrifying final worship moment.

"It was a good concert. I thank God for today and for everyone who was here. God bless everyone," the singer said in post-concert press conference.

Revelers missed his music!

From fans' perspective, Ngendahayo was truly missed in all aspects. His homecoming after 17 years gave them a reason to attend his concert.

Their turn out was impressive and he delivered what they were looking forward to from him.

Here is what a fee that The New Times spoke to had to say:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Naomi Sandrine Iradukunda

I'm very happy. The concert was so good. I especially missed Niwe. I was lucky to see him in person. We want to see more of him as a man of God.

Gaby Patrick Gahungu

The songs I missed are all of them--I know them by heart. Cyubahiro and Intwari Batinya are my favorites. I listen to Intwari Batinya every morning. The second half of the concert was especially powerful.

Pamella Rurangirwa

I came because I miss Nick's music--all of it. Especially Niwe and Intwari Batinya. I'm happy I had a good time.

Carine Gikondo

I missed many songs, but Niwe and Mbwira stood out for me. I really enjoyed the second half after Pastor Julienne's preaching.