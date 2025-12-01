Angola: Benguela Hosts the 9th National Conference On Science and Technology

Luanda — The province of Benguela will host the 9th National Conference on Science and Technology (CNCT- in Portuguese), from the 3rd to the 5th of December, which is a biannual event promoted by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESCTI), with a view to promoting and discussing the country's scientific and technological development.

Under the motto "Angola 50 years: promoting development based on science, technology and innovation", the event is part of the celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of National Independence, marked on November 11th.

The CNCT also aims to disseminate scientific and technological results, with around a thousand delegates expected to participate this year.

This edition of the event, which is in partnership with the Council of Rectors of Universities of Angola (CRUANG), will coincide with the 4th Fair of Ideas, Inventions, Innovation and Technological-Based Entrepreneurship (FIEBaT).

With a forecast of 100 exhibitors, FIEBaT will showcase innovations and entrepreneurship by young Angolans.

Aimed at the entire national science and technology ecosystem, CNCT and FIEBaT will bring together teachers, researchers, inventors, creators, exhibitors, representatives of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), Scientific Research and Development Institutions, public and private companies and government bodies.

The occasion also serves to present and discuss the results of scientific research projects, publicize and reward innovative products, services and processes with economic and social potential for sustainable development that have been generated in Angola.

These events constitute a platform of excellence for the affirmation of national intellectual and creative quality, promoting science and technology as essential pillars of national sovereignty and development.

The National Conference on Science and Technology (CNCT) and the Fair of Ideas, Inventions, Innovation and Technology-Based Entrepreneurship (FIEBaT) stand out as major milestones in the national scientific and technological dynamics, promoted with rigor and strategic vision by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESCTI).

Since 2009, the year in which the first edition of the CNCT took place, and since 2019, with the debut of FIEBaT, these events have been consolidating themselves, on a biennial basis, as privileged spaces for the promotion of knowledge, innovation and scientific development in Angola.