Angolan Minister of Culture Reaffirms Commitment to Preserving Identity

Sumbe — The Angolan Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, reaffirmed Friday, in Sumbe, Cuanza-Sul province, the Angolan Government's institutional commitment to preserving identity and valuing cultural heritage.

The government official made this statement at the end of the first Consultative Council of the Ministry of Culture, which took place under the motto "50 years of national culture, identity, development of cultural and creative industries".

"The institutional commitment involves encouraging artistic creation and strengthening cultural and creative industries as instruments of sustainable development", he highlighted.

For the minister, it is important to take into account legislative proposals to make the sector more cohesive, modern and aligned with the country's current reality.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Namely the updating of the law and freedom of religion and worship, the law on institutions of traditional power and the valorization and promotion of Angolan languages.

The Advisory Council recommended that the Ministry of Culture should develop heritage education programs, actions and appreciation of local cultural expressions.

The reinforcement of the monitoring and evaluation mechanisms of the National Culture Plan (PLANACULT) and acceleration of the digitalization process of the sector's institutions are included in the recommendations.

Participants defended the intensification of support for cultural events, as centers of production and income, as well as the strengthening of collective management entities and copyright monitoring mechanisms.

The final communiqué refers to the need to expand and disseminate cultural legislation to encourage participatory models with the integration of communities and traditional authorities.

The participants concluded that the rehabilitation of cultural infrastructures should be a national priority, as the consolidation of PLANACULT requires greater coordination between central and provincial bodies.

During the event, topics such as "PLANACULT, strategic vision of the sector, state and recovery of cultural infrastructures", "cultural, tangible and intangible heritage, national archive of Angola in the current context", "contribution of culture to economic diversification" among other topics were discussed.