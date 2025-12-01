Africa: President João Lourenço Calls for Greater Investment On Education in Africa

Luanda — The President of the Republic of Angola and African Union Chair, João Lourenço, on Saturday called on the Member States to invest in education capable of preparing children to develop relevant skills, access decent jobs and assume a prominent role in the development of the continent.

The Head of State launched the challenge in a message addressed to the continent, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Adoption of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

The communication was released during the conference commemorating the anniversary, which takes place in the city of Maseru, capital of Lesotho, under the motto "Reflect, Renew and Reaffirm the Commitment".

João Lourenço stated that it is in this strategic investment that lies the key to transforming the potential of African youth into a decisive force for progress, stability and shared prosperity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Statesman highlighted that African leaders have a moral and political duty to ensure quality education, which strengthens digital and scientific literacy, encourages critical thinking, values creativity and promotes continuous learning.

He recalled that Africa is home to the youngest population on the planet. In 2021, the continent had around 650 million children and, in 2023, almost 40% of the African population was under 15 years old.

Projections indicate that, by 2055, Africa could have close to one billion children, which will represent an extraordinary proportion of the world's youth.

For João Lourenço, this reality goes beyond the demographic dimension, constituting a transformative force capable of defining the destiny of the continent.

In this regard, he said that the way countries act today will determine the future that children will inherit and, more than that, the future they will be called to lead.

Faced with this scenario, the President of the Republic considered it essential to invest firmly and strategically in education, as a way to prepare new generations for the challenges of a rapidly changing world, marked by profound technological transformations.