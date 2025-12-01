Central Africa: Angola Debuts At African Canoe Cup With Gold Medal

Luanda — Angolan sprint canoeist Domingos Pacavira Friday in Luanda won the gold medal at the African Canoe Championships, which the country is hosting, by winning the 1000m (C1) final with a time of 4m48s39.

Among six competitors in the Under-23 event, the athlete was the fastest and conquered the first medal for Angola, finishing five seconds ahead of second-placed Egyptian Yousef Taha, with a time of 4:53.39, while the Nigerian Isyaka Ibrahim placed third place with a record time of 4m55s74.

At the time, the canoe sprinter from Clube Naval, remembered his father, Fortunato Pacavira, the greatest national reference in the sport.

Domingos Pacavira thus joins the list of athletes with medals in this distance, after Alerio Paulo, in 2009 championships, and Fátima António, in 2011 championships held in Maputo, in addition to his father's numerous achievements.

However, before that, Angola qualified for the final of the 1000m Kayak (K1), with Simão Camazaulo finishing second.

To remember that the final of this event will be held on Saturday.

Angola is also competing today in four events, with Geovane Fidalgo standing out in the junior 1000m C1.