Central Africa: Angola Debuts At African Canoe Cup With Gold Medal

28 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan sprint canoeist Domingos Pacavira Friday in Luanda won the gold medal at the African Canoe Championships, which the country is hosting, by winning the 1000m (C1) final with a time of 4m48s39.

Among six competitors in the Under-23 event, the athlete was the fastest and conquered the first medal for Angola, finishing five seconds ahead of second-placed Egyptian Yousef Taha, with a time of 4:53.39, while the Nigerian Isyaka Ibrahim placed third place with a record time of 4m55s74.

At the time, the canoe sprinter from Clube Naval, remembered his father, Fortunato Pacavira, the greatest national reference in the sport.

Domingos Pacavira thus joins the list of athletes with medals in this distance, after Alerio Paulo, in 2009 championships, and Fátima António, in 2011 championships held in Maputo, in addition to his father's numerous achievements.

However, before that, Angola qualified for the final of the 1000m Kayak (K1), with Simão Camazaulo finishing second.

To remember that the final of this event will be held on Saturday.

Angola is also competing today in four events, with Geovane Fidalgo standing out in the junior 1000m C1.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.