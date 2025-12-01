Angola: President João Lourenço Recognizes Advances in the Charter of Children's Right

Luanda — The African Union (AU) chairperson, João Lourenço, on Saturday said that the African Charter on the Rights of the Child continues to be one of the noblest and most structuring pillars of the continental architecture of human rights, as it places the child at the center of priorities.

In his message on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Charter, the Angolan Head of State stressed that the adoption of the Charter, in 1990, represented an act of collective vision by African leaders, who recognized the urgency of strengthening child protection and consolidating a common policy to safeguard their fundamental rights.

The African leader highlighted the fact that 51 of the 55 Member States have already ratified the African Charter, a fact that he considers to demonstrate the importance attributed to African children in national and regional agendas.

He added that the AU will continue to encourage countries that have not yet acceded to the instrument to do so, to ensure its full universalization.

In the message, read via video conference, at the meeting commemorating the date, which took place in Maseru, Lesotho, he also highlighted that the document remains anchored in African values and traditions, by reinforcing the role of the family and community in the education and protection of children, also covering specific challenges faced by minors on the continent.

The Chair of the African Union reiterated that the continental organization remains firmly committed to promoting integrated policies that ensure the well-being, security and harmonious development of all African children.