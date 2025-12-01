Central Africa: Angola and Portugal Experiencing New Vitality in Bilateral Relations

Lisbon — Angola and Portugal are currently experiencing a phase of renewed vitality and pragmatism in their bilateral relations, in the most diverse fields, based on frank dialogue.

The statement was made on Friday, in Lisbon, by the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, during the official ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of National Independence, marked on November 11th.

The diplomat highlighted that, under the leadership of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, relations experienced a new vitality and pragmatism.

Maria de Jesus Ferreira highlighted, among other advances, the strengthening of economic and business cooperation, materialized in around 20 agreements signed in the last two years, in several areas in which Portuguese companies have actively participated.

In this regard, she considered the ongoing structural reforms essential, which focus on diversifying the economy and improving the business environment, with the aim of strengthening investor confidence and expanding opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador also highlighted the high-level political dialogue between Luanda and Lisbon, which has been intensified and which has translated into an increasingly solid, balanced and mutually advantageous relationship.

The ceremony also served to pay tribute to the heroes and martyrs of the national liberation struggle, with emphasis on President António Agostinho Neto, founder of the Nation and National Hero, and former President José Eduardo dos Santos, whose leadership was decisive in preserving the independence, integrity and sovereignty of Angola.

In turn, the secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, ambassador Francisco Ribeiro Telles, highlighted that the two countries "forged solid friendships that last to this day" and highlighted the daily efforts of the Angolan people in building a sovereign nation, proud of its identity and history.

Over these 50 years, he emphasized, the two States have been able to build a special, stable and mature relationship, based on equality and natural empathy, currently covering practically all sectors.

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Portugal, Portuguese authorities and members of the Angolan community were present at the event.

The activity featured cultural moments animated by Angolan musicians Edy Tussa, Ângelo Boss and Eduardo Paim, as well as the group "Os Jovens do Hungo".

The young Gilberto Adriano recited the poem "Içar da Bandeira", written by the first President of Angola, António Agostinho Neto.