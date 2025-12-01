Angola: President João Lourenço Grants Audience to Abel Chivukuvuku

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço on Friday received in audience a delegation from the PRA-JA Servir Angola party, headed by its leader Abel Chivukuvuku.

The meeting marks the beginning of formal institutional relations between the party and the Holder of Executive Power, according to the general director for the Electoral Process of PRA-JA Servir Angola, Domingos Jardo Muekalia.

He recalled that PRA-JA Servir Angola was legalized by the Constitutional Court on October 7, 2024 and held its Constitutive Congress from May 19 to 22, 2025, which is why he considered the first official contact with the Head of State to be opportune.

"It was the appropriate time to formalize this institutional relationship and present to the President of the Republic the work that the political project has been developing", he said.

According to Muekalia, during the meeting, the party's strategic vision was presented, which defends a political alternation considered beneficial for the country's development.

"We want to be a government or participate in the government, contributing to national progress and stability", he highlighted.

The meeting took place in an environment that he described as cordial and productive, allowing the opening of a channel of regular institutional dialogue between PRA-JA Servir Angola and the Government. AFL/ART/DOJ