Angola: President João Lourenço Inaugurates Gas Plant in Soyo

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço will travel to the municipality of Soyo, Zaire province, on Thursday to inaugurate the Natural Gas Treatment Plant.

The information was released this Wednesday by the Press Services of the Presidency of the Republic.

The industrial project is considered strategic for the national energy sector.

The infrastructure promises to have a direct impact on the market, especially on the supply of natural gas.

The Head of State returns to Luanda on the same day.

The new natural gas processing unit currently employs around 4,000 workers, of which 78% are Angolans and 22% are expatriates.

The project began in October 2023 and is part of the actions of the New Gas Consortium, made up of TotalEnergies, Azule Energy, Chevron and Sonangol, under the coordination of the National Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG).

When fully operational, the unit will have the capacity to process up to 412 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day, representing a significant boost to the gas industry in Angola.

This infrastructure constitutes a relevant milestone in the strategy of diversifying the national economy and boosting the energy sector, with direct impacts on job creation and the region's socioeconomic development.

Natural gas is a fossil fuel composed mainly of methane and other light hydrocarbons, found in underground deposits.

It is a non-renewable energy source, but considered cleaner as it emits fewer pollutants when burned than other fossil sources, such as oil and coal.

For safety, it is artificially odorized with mercaptans as it is colorless and odorless in its natural state.

Natural gas is used to generate electricity in thermoelectric plants, for domestic use (cooking gas), as fuel in vehicles (CNG), and as a raw material for various industrial processes, such as the production of fertilizers and chemical products.

It is a versatile energy source, used in diverse applications ranging from domestic use to heavy industry. ART/DOJ