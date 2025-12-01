Central Africa: Angola Presents Technological Advancements At the World Telecommunications Conference

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Technologies, Ângelo Buta João, presented this week, in Baku (Azerbaijan), the advancements that the country has achieved in the field of regulation, development and improvement of connectivity infrastructure and digital inclusion, in recent years.

When speaking at a high-level panel, part of the World Conference on the Development of Telecommunications, which took place from the 17th to the 28th of this month, the leader also highlighted the training of staff, modernization of public administration services and reinforcement of cybersecurity.

He recalled that such progress has enabled the expansion and modernization of the support infrastructure in its terrestrial, submarine and space components.

Ângelo Buta João informed that Angola now has a network of more than 30,000 kilometers of terrestrial fiber, with another 4,860 under repair and 1,400 new ones under construction, as part of the national broadband network project.

In addition, he highlighted the "Conecta Angola" project, which brought internet and telecommunications services to 27 locations, benefiting, to date, close to 366,000 citizens.

Ângelo Buta João reaffirmed the permanent work of the Angolan Executive in favor of expanding the coverage of Digital Terrestrial Television, strengthening the National Cybersecurity System and implementing the Angolan National Cloud infrastructure.

He explained that this strategy will allow the interconnection of different ministries to the main Data Center and guarantee greater security of citizens' data and the availability of electronic services.

He took advantage of the occasion to invite ministers, senior officials from different organizations and other delegates to the event to be present at the Angolan International Information and Communication Technology Forum (ANGOTIC), scheduled for the 11th, 12th and 13th of June 2026.

The World Conference on the Development of Telecommunications is promoted every four years by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU).

The event brought together leaders and decision-makers from 193 ITU member states, of which Angola is a part, as well as representatives from industry, academia and other relevant actors accredited by the organization.