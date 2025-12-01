Angola: BFA Bank Manager Defends Investment Funds As Alternative for Financing

27 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Rui de Oliveira, president of the Executive Committee of BFA (Asset Management), on Thursday in Luanda, defended investment funds and the secondary market, via the stock exchange, as the alternative sources of financing for various sectors of the national economy, alongside the banking sector.

Speaking to ANGOP on the sidelines of the Sustainable Investment Summit in Africa, which takes place from November 26 to 28 in the Angolan capital, the manager said that banking "should not be the only way to finance companies and the economic development of the country," but other alternatives should be found to support this challenge.

He added that it is possible to capitalize micro-enterprises and support them throughout their life cycle with the synergy of other sources.

Regarding BFA financing, Rui de Oliveira recalled the creation of the "Kimbo Fund" project in 2024, which has a portfolio of 20 million dollars and the capacity to invest between 100,000 and 200,000 US dollar in national production business projects.

The Sustainable Investment Summit in Africa ends Friday. It brings together entrepreneurs, bankers, and representatives of international agencies related to this topic.

The summit precedes the 10th Annual Meeting of the Organization of African Special Economic Zones, which will be held Thursday (27). DIF/QCB/Amp

