Angola: National Handball Coach Praises Dedication and Discipline of Athletes

27 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The coach of the national handball team, Carlos Viver, said Thursday that the dedication and tactical discipline of the athletes were key to the 38-20 victory over Kazakhstan in the opening match of the 2025 World Cup, co-hosted by Germany and the Netherlands.

In an interview with the state owned station Radio 5 after the match, the coach stated that he had a well-prepared team, both mentally and physically, to avoid mistakes.

He added that he was pleasantly surprised by the goal difference, emphasizing that it's always good to start a competition with a win.

According to Carlos Viver, the team showed cohesion and, therefore, intends to maintain this performance in future challenges.

With this victory, the team now has two points and therefore leads the group.

Angola plays again on Saturday (6:30 PM) against South Korea, and concludes the regular season on Monday (8:30 PM) against Norway, the world runner-up.

