Angola: Economic Zone and DHL Sign Agreement to Boost Import and Export of Goods

26 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A memorandum of understanding aimed at creating an integrated logistics platform of international standard was signed this Wednesday, in Luanda, between the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE) and DHL, a global leader in the logistics industry.

The agreement, formalized on the sidelines of the first African Sustainable Investment Summit (ASIS), which is taking place in parallel with the 10th Annual Meeting of African Special Economic Zones (ZEEs), aims to create solutions for transport, customs management, cargo control and trade facilitation services within the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone.

The instrument represents a milestone for Angola, as it repositions the country as a regional logistics platform, reinforces its public policies for industrialization, export and the streamlining of commercial and customs processes.

The memorandum was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ZEE, Manuel Francisco Pedro, and the Director-General of DHL, Juvenal Coque.

In statements to the press, the Director-General of DHL, Juvenal Coque, explained that logistical solutions are being created for companies located in the ZEE, as well as strategies to boost the import and export of goods within the Economic Zone itself.

He added that the next step will be a diagnosis with the companies existing in the ZEE, to understand the difficulties they face at the logistical level and to create solutions, especially those related to exports, in accordance with the government's strategy.

In addition to this memorandum, the ZEE formalized another one with the Angola-Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aimed at strengthening commercial diplomacy, structuring business partnerships and sustainable development of the country's industrialization and logistical modernization.

This memorandum also focuses on promoting productive investments, mobilizing international investors and economic intermediation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

