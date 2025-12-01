Angola: Basketball - JCB Disqualified From National Championship

27 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Jesus Cristo Basketball (JCB) team has been disqualified from the 48th national senior men's basketball championship for accumulating four consecutive absences, the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) announced Thursday.

The FAB statement indicates that the team will also be fined 566,400 kwanzas.

According to the competition rules, a club is disqualified if it fails to appear for three consecutive games or four games intermittently.

The competition now has 16 teams, with Petro de Luanda as the title holder. WR/VC/AMP

