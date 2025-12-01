Namibia: Van Niekerk a Class Apart

Dewald van Niekerk capped a great squash week to win the BDO Namibian Open with a commanding 3-0 win against Aly Tolba of Egypt on Saturday.

The second-seeded Van Niekerk, with a world ranking of 81, went in as the favourite against the unseeded Tolba, ranked 276th, but the Egyptian had knocked out the top seed, Toufik Mekhalfi of France in the second round.

In the final, though, the South African's mental toughness shone through as he wore his opponent down.

Tolba got off to a quick start, taking a 7-1 lead in the first set but Van Niekerk's composure and big match temerament soon shone through as he made a remarkable comeback to pull level at 8-8, before going on to win the set 11-9.

In the second set Tolba once again took the early lead, going 6-2 ahead, but Van Niekerk maintained his momentum with some great shots and retrievals, forcing Tolba into unforced errors, to win the set 11-7.

The third set was fought till the end with Van Niekerk prevailing 13-11 to win the BDO Namibian Open trophy.

It was a fitting final to a great week's squash with more than 130 players, including players from abroad, representing more than ten nations, and prize money of N$350 000.

Van Niekerk said it was a great final against a top opponent.

"It was a very good game, Aly is a good player, I watched him all through the tournament and he did very well beating the number 61 in the world as well. So he was a very good player but I just pushed him today and mentally it was also a big battle but Im very happy and he also played very well," he said.

Van Niekerk said the high altitude didn't really affect him.

"I basically studied at altitude and I used to train there for quite a while so Im used to the conditions and the bounce of the ball, but still Namibia is a bit higher, but its all a mental game," he said.

"This is my biggest PSA win to date - the All Africa Games was also pretty big but it's not part of the PSA so this is my biggest PSA title yet," he added.

Minister of Sport, Sanet Steenkamp and Freddy Mwiya of the Namibia Sport Commission were also present, with Steenkamp delivering a heartwarming speech, as she thanked the foreign players for their presence.

"A profoundly warm and sincere welcome to Namibia! We are a nation proud of its hospitality, its peace, and its beautifully warm spirit. Your presence here is not just welcomed; it is absolutely vital. You elevate this event from a national competition to an 'inspirational global platform'.

"Thank you for giving our local athletes exposure, learning opportunities, and a sense of what it truly means to compete at world level. With squash now recognized as an Olympic sport, every single match played here contributes to a much bigger journey of growth and ambition," she added.

Steenkamp also had a special word for the Namibian players.

"You have earned your place tonight, and you have made history. Through immense discipline, resilience, and undeniable passion, you continue to show the world that Namibian athletes can indeed stand tall at global standards. You are the embodiment of national aspiration and you make us incredibly proud," she said.

Steenkamp thanked all the sponsors who had raised close to N$500 000 to stage the event, as well as all the players.

"Whether you lift a trophy tonight or not, please know that your presence here already makes you champions. You have delivered thrilling performances and moments of pure brilliance. You have generously inspired many," she said.

"From the bottom of my heart, congratulations on your magnificent effort and dedication. Thank you for your immense courage. Thank you for your unwavering sportsmanship. And most sincerely, thank you for choosing our home, Namibia, as a meaningful stage in your professional journey."

